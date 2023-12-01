PA Governor Continues Push For Higher Energy Taxes

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro is doubling down on a partisan plan to hike energy taxes for Pennsylvania families while simultaneously cutting energy jobs across the Commonwealth. According to PA House Republican Leader, Bryan Cutler, Governor Shapiro announced last week he will appeal a Commonwealth Court decision that voided Pennsylvania’s entrance into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a multi-state energy tax program that would increase costs for all Pennsylvanians to light and heat our homes and businesses. The decision to enter Pennsylvania into RGGI and tax energy production was made exclusively and unilaterally by former Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration and has been carried on by the Shapiro administration. The court found the action to be an overstep in executive power. The Legislature is the branch of government charged with making laws in the Commonwealth. Cutler says he is hopeful the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will uphold the ruling of Commonwealth Court, for the sake of our friends and neighbors who work in the energy industry and for all of us who are dealing with rising energy costs. The House Republican Caucus remains ready, willing and able to find a sound path forward for Pennsylvania’s energy development in a way that respects Pennsylvania families, as well as the overall economic health of our Commonwealth.

