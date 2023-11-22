PA Governor Appeals Decision Blocking Carbon Tax Plan

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro says he will appeal a court ruling that blocked a state regulation to make PA power plant owners pay for their greenhouse gas emissions. Still, the Democrat governor urged lawmakers to get to work on a better alternative. In a statement, Shapiro did not pledge to enforce the regulation, should his administration win the appeal at the state Supreme Court. His administration says his appeal rests on the need to preserve executive authority. The court case revolves around the centerpiece of former Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight global warming and make PA the first major fossil fuel-producing state to adopt a carbon-pricing program. In a Nov. 1 decision, Commonwealth Court agreed with Republican lawmakers and coal-related interests that argued that Wolf’s plan amounted to a tax, and therefore required legislative approval.