PA Governor Announces More Taxpayer Funding For Abortion Businesses

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro’s unilateral decision to end the “alternatives to abortion” contract with Real Alternatives now called “Women’s Service Program” – will give taxpayer-funded grants to four organizations covering six regions in Pennsylvania for services starting in January 2024. The four grantees are Adagio Health, Maternity Care Coalition, Family Health Council of Central PA, and Maternal and Family Health Services. All four organizations have already been receiving taxpayer-funding before this new program. The funds for this new program were previously earmarked for organizations that met an urgent need in the community – providing vulnerable women with pregnancy tests, STD testing, material goods like maternity clothes and infant and child clothing, diapers, formula, baby furniture, and other material needs. The “Women’s Service Program” does not include many of these services. With this latest action by the Shapiro administration, Pennsylvania’s abortion industry, comprising 18 abortion facilities, is awarded still more new taxpayer-funded revenue streams while continuing to fail women by profiting from abortions. Last year, half of all abortion facilities in Pennsylvania failed a health inspection.