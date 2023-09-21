PA Government To Use Artificial Intelligence

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA state government will prepare to use artificial intelligence in its operations, as states try to gauge the impact of AI and how to regulate it. Gov. Josh Shapiro said his administration is convening an AI governing board, publishing principles on the use of AI, and developing training programs for state employees. Shapiro says Pennsylvanians expect state government to understand AI, adapt to AI, and ensure it’s being used safely in the private sector. The administration plans to start a two-year fellowship program to recruit AI experts who can help agencies incorporate it into their operations. The governor says the state’s public safety agencies have begun consulting with AI experts.