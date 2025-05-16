PA Gov Invests $3.4 Million To Support Farms

GERMANTOWN – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced recipients of 2025 Fresh Food Financing Initiative (FFFI) grants, a $3.4 million investment in businesses in 23 counties that connect low-income communities with fresh, healthy, affordable food produced by local farms. Secretary Redding said, “Pennsylvania farmers do the noble work of producing fresh, healthy food every day. But too many families struggle to find affordable, fresh food close to home, and their health suffers, sometimes for generations. The Fresh Food Financing Initiative helps food businesses like Weaver’s Way Food Co-op combine the power of small farmers to reach communities where fresh food has been miles away or unavailable completely. The initiative is part of a full menu of proven solutions the Shapiro Administration continues to invest in to create opportunities for both Pennsylvania’s families and the farmers who feed them to thrive.”