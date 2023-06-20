PA Gov Announce I-95 Will Reopen This Weekend Ahead Of Schedule

PHILADELPHIA -Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll announced that I-95 will be reopened this weekend, ahead of the originally projected two-week timeline. Governor Shapiro says, “We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we’ve completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule. That’s all due to the incredible coordination with our local, state, and federal partners – and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are making this happen.” Thanks to the coordinated partnership of PennDOT, the Biden Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the City of Philadelphia, and the hard work of the Philadelphia Building Trades, crews have made fast progress to rebuild I-95 within two weeks of the collapse – well ahead of experts’ original predictions.