PA GOP Lawmakers Roll Out Higher Education Plan

HARRISBURG – Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg have rolled out a counter-proposal to Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro’s plan to boost college enrollment. The “Grow PA” plan pledges help for both in-state and out-of-state students who enroll in degree programs for high-priority disciplines, such as teaching and nursing. It revolves around grants and tuition discounts. Top Republicans also signaled that key elements of Shapiro’s higher education plan rolled out this year are essentially dead in the Legislature. Republicans say the proposal is an effort to counter the demographic trend of a shrinking workforce in PA, declining enrollments in higher education institutions, and shortages in high-need disciplines. Shapiro’s office said they’re encouraged to hear GOP leaders agree on the need for action.