PA GOP Endorses Carluccio For Supreme Court Judge

HARRISBURG (AP) – Montgomery County Judge Carolyn Carluccio received the endorsement of the PA Republican Party to be their nominee in this year’s election for an open state Supreme Court seat. Party committee members voted over the weekend at their meeting in Hershey to back Carluccio over two other judges who had sought the endorsement. Last weekend, PA Democrats voted to endorse Judge Daniel McCaffery for the seat. The primary is May 16. The deadline to file petitions to get on the ballot is March 7, and candidates can start gathering voter signatures Feb. 14. The winner in November will serve a 10-year term on the state’s highest court.