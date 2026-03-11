PA Gasoline Tax Suspension Bill To Be Introduced

HARRISBURG – Sen. Lisa Boscola of Lehigh & Northampton Counties plans to introduce legislation calling for the immediate temporary suspension of PA’s gasoline tax to provide relief for drivers facing rising fuel costs due to ongoing global disruptions in oil markets. PA motorists already pay one of the highest gas taxes in the nation. At 57.6 cents per gallon, the Commonwealth consistently ranks among the states with the highest gasoline taxes, and when combined with the federal tax, drivers pay roughly 76 cents per gallon in fuel taxes before the price of gasoline itself. Boscola’s legislation would temporarily suspend the state gasoline tax for 60 days to provide immediate relief at the pump for commuters and working families. The bill will also authorize the utilization of bonds to cover the temporary reduction in Motor License Fund revenues, ensuring no funding is lost for our obligations to the PA State Police or ongoing infrastructure projects. She also plans to introduce a bill to temporarily suspend the diesel tax which is currently 74.1 cents per gallon.