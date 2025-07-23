PA Game Commission Meets To Set Sunday Hunting Dates

HARRISBURG – The PA Board of Game Commissioners will meet on Monday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters at 2001 Elmerton Avenue. The meeting is one day only and will begin with public comments. Those wishing to speak may register beginning at 9:15 a.m. on the day of the meeting. Public comments are limited to five minutes and PowerPoint presentations are not permitted. Following the conclusion of public comment and lunch, the board will take up its regular agenda, including discussion on adding new Sunday hunting opportunities to the established 2025-26 hunting seasons, following a recent change in the law. The Game Commission is proposing the 2025 Sunday hunting season to begin Sunday, September 14 through Sunday December 7. The July 28 meeting will be livestreamed on the Game Commission’s YouTube channel. Those wishing to submit written comments about changes to Sunday hunting can email them to [email protected].