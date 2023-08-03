PA Funds Coming To Lancaster Airport

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that over $2.6 million in state funds will be invested in the Lancaster Airport. The investment is part of $10 million in state funding that will be awarded to public use airports for facility improvements, infrastructure preservation, and development. Pennsylvania’s robust aviation industry helps bolster economies across the Commonwealth, and supporting safe, reliable infrastructure is a key priority for the Shapiro administration.The Lancaster Airport will receive the state funds to complete the construction of a new corporate hangar. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument said these targeted investments will not only benefit the residents of Lancaster County, but also the greater south-central Pennsylvania region as a whole by providing more options for travel, more opportunities for jobs, and greater local economic impact.