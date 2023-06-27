PA Funds Approved For Broadband Expansion

HARRISBURG – PA is to receive $1.16 billion in funding for the expansion of broadband across the state, according to York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill., who is a member of the PA Broadband Development Authority. She said the state took aggressive and swift action to challenge the FCC’s map that provides data points on individuals, businesses, schools, and hospitals that lack access to high-speed internet connectivity. PA had the third highest number of successful challenges in the country to the FCC’s map. While funding was predicated on the map released by the FCC, residents may still view and challenge the map should the information be incorrect. Residents can view the statewide broadband map and learn more about challenging any location in PA by clicking on Sen. Phillips-Hill’s picture below. The authority must submit a five-year action plan to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by Aug. 12.