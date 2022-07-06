PA Flags Ordered Half Staff After July 4 Shooting

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings, and grounds to fly at half-staff out of respect for the victims of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4th. Wolf said, “My prayers are with the victims, their families ,and the entire Highland Park community. It breaks my heart every time another community is victimized by mass gun violence. We cannot accept gun violence as inevitable in America. We should be able to have holiday parades without gun violence and fear.” In accordance with the President’s and Governor’s orders, the U.S. and Commonwealth flags shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 9.