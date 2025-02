PA Flags At Half-Staff Following Weekend Hospital Shooting

HARRISBURG – Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the state to fly at half-staff to recognize the tragic shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York and in honor of West York Borough Police Officer Andrew Duarte, who died in the line of duty. The flags shall be lowered to half-staff until the date of interment, which has yet to be announced.