PA Fish For Free This Weekend

HARRISBURG – The PA Fish & Boat Commission says this weekend is a great time to fish for free. Sunday, May 26 is one of two Fish For Free Days in the Commonwealth. The other date is Thursday, July 4. Fish For Free Days allow anyone – resident or non-resident – to legally fish on PA waterways on the designated days with no fishing license required. Trout/salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required. All other fishing regulations still apply. Fish For Free Days are great ways for families to spend some time together to “catch” the fun of fishing.