PA First Lady Visits MY Work Animal Shelter

READING – PA First Lady Lori Shapiro joined a group of high school students at their summer jobs caring for cats, dogs, and other animals at Humane PA’s animal shelter in Reading. The students are employed through MY Work, a summer program for high school students with disabilities created by the Department of Labor & Industry’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation to match students with job opportunities and work experience in their local municipalities. The First Lady toured the shelter, helped students fulfill some of their daily duties, and participated in a roundtable discussion with partners on site to highlight the importance of programs that promote community service. Over 150 municipalities and nonprofits provide more than 700 students with paid work experiences across 47 PA counties. Plans are underway to expand the MY Work program to all 67 counties by 2024. MY Work also helps students build independent living skills, manage a paycheck, and more.