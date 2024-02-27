PA First Lady Visits Lancaster To Address Maternal Mortality

LANCASTER – PA First Lady Lori Shapiro joined with the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women to visit Patients R Waiting in Lancaster to learn more about how the organization is addressing maternal mortality by providing black and Latina expectant moms with doula support and discussed steps the state can take to improve access. Patients R Waiting is focused on increasing the pipeline of minority clinicians and supporting minority clinicians in practice to help eliminate the disparities in care that hold women of color and low-income families back. In his latest budget, Gov. Shapiro proposed an additional $2.6 million to continue capacity-building to enhance prenatal care, promote maternal health education, address racial disparities, and strengthen support systems, ensuring that pregnant woman in the state receive the care necessary for a safe and healthy pregnancy and childbirth.