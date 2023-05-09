PA First Lady Goes To The Gap

LEBANON COUNTY – Lebanon County’s Fort Indiantown Gap was visited by PA First Lady Lori Shapiro to show support for the PA National Guard and veterans across the Commonwealth. The 17,000-acre installation is headquarters to the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the PA National Guard and is the busiest National Guard Training Center in the country. The DMVA serves a dual role of supporting the 18,000-member PA National Guard – the third largest National Guard in the nation – and provides programs and services to over 700,000 veterans – the fourth largest veteran population in the nation – and they operate under the mantra, “Together We Serve.” Currently, 844 PA National Guard members are deployed overseas and in the United States.