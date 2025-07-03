PA Fire Commissioner: Be Responsible With Fireworks

HARRISBURG – PA State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook reminds folks to be safe and responsible with fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. Careless use of fireworks can lead to serious injury or death. Fireworks injuries are largely preventable and Pennsylvanians are urged to follow these safety guidelines: Avoid alcohol or drugs when using fireworks, supervise children, prepare for emergencies, handle fireworks carefully, maintain a safe distance, dispose of fireworks safely, and keep pets safe indoors. PA’s fireworks law allows anyone at least 18-years-old to purchase, possess, and use consumer-grade fireworks such as bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, and similar fireworks containing up to 50 milligrams of explosive material. The law sets penalties, including a fine of up to $500 for a first violation. Fireworks may not be used on property without the express permission of the owner; within, directed at, or directed from a vehicle or building; directed at another person; while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; and within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, whether or not the building or vehicle is owned by the user of consumer fireworks.