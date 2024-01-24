PA Files Complaint Against Lancaster County Farm

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry, in collaboration with the state Department of Agriculture, announced the filing of a complaint against Lancaster County’s Miller’s Organic Farm, its owners, and related businesses. The action was taken after years of attempts by state and federal officials to bring the farm into compliance with the law. A complaint submitted to the court outlines violations of PA’s Milk Sanitation Law, Food Safety Act, Retail Food Facility Safety Act, and Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. The alleged violations include failing to obtain licenses and permits, selling illegal raw milk products, and selling raw milk and raw milk products outside of PA. Two recent E. coli illnesses reported by other states’ Departments of Health are suspected to have originated from the farm’s raw milk or raw milk products. Additionally, samples of raw milk and raw milk products collected by the PA Department of Agriculture earlier this month recently tested positive for Listeria, which can pose serious health risks, especially to young children, older people, and people with weakened immune systems.