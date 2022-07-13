PA Fertilizer Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – A bill mandating responsible use of fertilizer through updated application standards has been signed into law. Senate Bill 251, now Act 83 of 2022, sets standards for fertilizer application to turf and modernizes the state’s existing program to ensure proper testing and labeling of fertilizer products. It also directs the PA Department of Agriculture to establish a new agricultural and homeowner education program to inform the public about best practices for the application of fertilizer. The enacted standards include best practices to reduce nutrient runoff, such as not applying fertilizer close to waterways, not applying fertilizer to frozen ground or impervious surfaces like sidewalks and driveways, and applying the correct amount of fertilizer based on a soil test.