PA Federal Lawmakers React To Israel Attack

WASHINGTON, DC – Federal lawmakers from PA have reacted to the attack on Israel by Hamas. Congressman Lloyd Smucker says “We condemn these brutal and heinous attacks being carried out by Hamas terrorists against the State of Israel. America stands with our greatest ally as they defend themselves against this aggression.” Congressman Scott Perry gave strong condemnation of “the murderous Hamas. The U.S. must stand with our great ally, Israel, as she eradicates these terrorists.” Sen. Bob Casey commented, “Hamas has launched a coordinated terrorist attack against Israel, starting with thousands of rockets fired upon innocent Israelis and continued violence throughout the day. The United States must stand with Israel and its right to self-defense.”