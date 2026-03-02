PA Federal Lawmakers React To Iranian Attack

WASHINGTON, DC – Federal lawmakers from PA have reacted to the American/Israeli attack on Iran.

PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman commented, “Operation Epic Fury. President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region. God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel.”

PA U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick reacted, “For decades, the Iranian regime has killed Americans, threatened Israel and our allies in the region with their ballistic missiles and nuclear ambitions, and butchered tens of thousands of its own people. They are the world’s number one sponsor of terror. The president has given the ayatollahs a chance for a deal, and they have rejected a path to peace and prosperity. I am praying for our brave troops and our steadfast allies who stand with us during this challenging and noble mission.”

Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker reacted “As the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, Iran can never have access to nuclear weapons. Iran has repeatedly ignored opportunities to resolve the matter through diplomacy. President Trump took decisive action to ensure Iran cannot possess these weapons or missiles capable of delivering nuclear payloads that pose a threat to America and the world. God bless our military men and women who bravely defend our freedom.”

Area Congressman Scott Perry said, “To the people of Iran: The hour of your freedom has arrived. Your destiny is in your hands. Take back your government and return Persia.”

Area Congressman Dan Meuser responded, “We stand at the threshold of a historic turning point. For nearly five decades, Iran has pursued a dangerous agenda of Shia Islamic revolution, anti-Western hostility, and nuclear armament, inflicting harm across the region and beyond. Now, through resolute action by the United States and Israel, we are drawing a firm line, offering the Iranian people and the broader Middle East a genuine opportunity for freedom, stability, and peace.”

Area Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan said, Americans woke this morning to find we are at war—without any strategic explanation or urgent new threat to our nation. Make no mistake, Iran is a very bad actor on the world stage, and has been for a long time, but the American people have not been given any evidence of an appreciable change, and Congress did not authorize any action. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs has expressed concern about the readiness implications of this action as well. President Trump, who promised no wars, is now again putting the lives of our men and women in uniform in grave danger all while trampling all over the Constitution.”