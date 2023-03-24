PA February Unemployment Numbers Released

HARRISBURG –PA’s February 2023 unemployment numbers were released by the state Department of Labor & Industry. The unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.4% in February. The U.S. unemployment rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point from January to 3.6%. PA’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 8,000 over the month due to increases in both employment and unemployment. PA’s total non-farm jobs were up 5,600 over the month to a new record high of over 6 million in February. Jobs increased in six of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest gain in leisure & hospitality.