PA Farmers Market Nutrition Program For Access to Fresh Produce

HARRISBURG – PA’s low-income seniors and participants in the Women, Infants, and Children or WIC program are encouraged to obtain and use vouchers from the PA Farmers Market Nutrition Program. From June through September, WIC and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs provide low-income seniors and eligible WIC participants with vouchers to buy PA-grown fruits, vegetables, and fresh-cut herbs from approved farm markets and farm stands across the state. Vouchers are distributed to participants from WIC clinics and Area Agencies on Aging. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says state government works as a team to help fight food insecurity. For more information on the program or other food security resources in PA, visit agriculture.pa.gov/foodsecurity.