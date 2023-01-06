PA Farm Show Butter Sculpture Unveiled

HARRISBURG – The 2023 PA Farm Show Butter Sculpture was unveiled in Harrisburg with dairy industry leaders in attendance. PA Agriculture Secretary Russel Redding says the creation, made with over 1,000 pounds of butter donated by Land O’Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County, celebrates this year’s theme, “Rooted in Progress.” The sculpture features a farm family, a dairy calf, and a large keystone. Once the Farm Show is over, the sculpture will be moved to a Juniata County farm to be converted into renewable energy. The 2023 PA Farm Show runs January 7-14.