PA Family Issues Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Issues impacting families in PA will be the focus of Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight program with the President/CEO of the PA Family Institute, Michael Geer. He talks about the push to legalize recreational marijuana in the state and the danger of today’s marijuana that’s available. Hear more about the work of PA Family Institute with Michael Geer on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can lsiten to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”