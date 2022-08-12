PA Family Issues Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features PA Family Institute President Michael Geer discussing issues that impact families in the Keystone State. He says supporters of abortion are going to court in PA to overturn pro life protections currently on the books. Geer also discusses the upcoming PA March for Life, efforts to keep parents aware of what’s going on in school classrooms, and protecting women’s sports teams from biological males competing on them. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”