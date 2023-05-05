PA Family Issues In The Spotlight

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at PA House passage this week of House Bill 300, the so called Fairness Act, which would add sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression to PA’s non-discrimination law. PA Family Institute President/CEO Michael Geer says the bill would cause much harm to a variety of groups, jeopardize religious liberties and impact Christian doctors. Geer also discusses recent work by their Independence Law Center, the push to support abortion in PA, and other issues impacting PA families. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”