PA Family Care Act Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved a bipartisan bill to create a family and medical leave insurance program in PA. House Bill 200, known as The Family Care Act, would bring PA in line with more than a dozen other states that offer paid leave that ensures workers don’t have to choose between their job and their family’s well-being after the birth of a child or during a serious illness. Under the measure, eligible PA employees could receive up to 12 weeks worth of partial wage replacement for personal or family situations that meet the criteria. State grant funding would be available to qualifying businesses that participate. Neighboring states that offer paid family and medical leave include New Jersey, which offers 12 weeks of paid leave, and Delaware, which launched a new program this year offering 12 weeks of parental leave and six weeks of medical leave. A paid leave program in Maryland offering up to 12 weeks is set to begin in 2028. The bill now moves to the state Senate.