PA Energy Independence Act Officially Introduced

HARRISBURG – Senators Doug Mastriano and Scott Hutchinson have officially introduced legislation to stabilize energy costs for Pennsylvanians, protect against market volatility in the long term, and utilize PA’s unique natural resources to cement the Commonwealth as a premier energy powerhouse. Senate Bill 1219 will spur natural gas production and investment, reduce regulatory and permitting burdens, open new state lands for production, and withdraw PA from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative which will raise consumer’s energy costs. Called The PA Energy Independence Act, the lawmakers say the state is blessed with an abundance of natural resources that can provide good jobs, reduce energy costs for households and businesses, and help improve our nation’s economic and national security outlook for generations to come. They also say these resources can be harnessed in ways that result in minimal impact to public health and the environment.