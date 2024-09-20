PA Energy Affordability Package Introduced

HARRISBURG –A two bill package would address the affordability of energy in PA. House Bill 2573 would create an Independent Energy Office to study power needs, ensure that the state promotes affordable and reliable energy, and continues to focus on energy development. The agency would be charge with approving any regulation or action of a state agency which would impact energy in the Keystone State. House Bill 2526 would require the government to show how regulations impact the affordability of energy by amending the Regulatory Review Act to require that all regulations must include information about how such a change may negatively impact the price of electricity.