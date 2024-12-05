PA Employees Give Through Holiday Wish Program

HARRISBURG – The 35th Annual Holiday Wish Program was celebrated by state employees. The program, which is run by Commonwealth employees, provides gifts for people in need across PA. Holiday Wish was started in 1989 by a small group of state employees and has since grown to include hundreds of employees across the Commonwealth’s agencies. This year, the Holiday Wish Program will provide gifts to over 600 people, including more than 130 families and 60 seniors. When a family or individual visits a local County Assistance Office, caseworkers identify families and older adults in need to take part in the Holiday Wish program. Holiday Wish participants select a few gifts they need or would like to receive, and state employees, private organizations, and individuals sponsor a family or individual to ensure they receive special gifts during the holidays.