PA Elk Cam Available For Watching

HARRISBURG – Elk in PA will ramp up activity in the next few weeks with bulls becoming more vocal and competing with one another for available cows. Folks can get a jump start on viewing some of those bugling bulls through the state Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands in Elk County in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity, as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being live-streamed and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but other wildlife as well. You can access the Elk Cam by clicking on the banner below. The live stream is provided by HDOnTap and made possible with the help of the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission.