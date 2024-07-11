PA Electric Vehicle Owners To Pay Their Fair Share

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved a bipartisan bill that would require electric vehicle owners to pay their fair share to help upkeep PA’s roads and bridges. Currently, electric vehicle owners are supposed to be paying the Alternative Fuel Tax on electricity; however, most do not because they are unaware that they must and the process is too cumbersome, with owners having to self-report the tax to the Department of Revenue monthly based on how much electricity they use to charge their vehicles at home. The bill would repeal the Alternative Fuel Tax for residential charging and replace it with an annual fee of $200 in 2025, then $250 in 2026. After that it would be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index. Electric vehicle owners would have the option of paying the fee in full or in monthly installments. The bill now returns to the PA Senate for concurrence.