PA Election Threats Task Force Instituted

HARRISBURG (AP) – Law enforcement agencies, civil defense officials, and election administrators are meeting in PA to coordinate against election threats with the presidential contest eight months away. The Shapiro Administration said the governor created the PA Election Threats Task Force. It will be headed by PA Secretary of State Al Schmidt. The state became a magnet for allegations about election fraud and failed lawsuits in an effort to undo Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. The task force’s mission is to design plans to share information and coordinate in the fight against threats to the election process, voter intimidation, and misinformation about voting and elections. Partners include U.S. attorney’s offices, the state attorney general’s office, county election directors, the Department of Homeland Security, PA State Police, PA Emergency Management Agency, and the PA National Guard.