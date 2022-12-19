PA Election Agency Argues Against Delay In Filling 3 House Vacancies

HARRISBURG – PA’s statewide elections agency says it’s moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in February unless a court orders otherwise. The Department of State submitted a 17-page response to the lawsuit filed by PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler. He’s seeking to stop scheduled Feb. 7 special elections in Pittsburgh-area districts called by Democrat House leaders who claim they are in the majority. Cutler says Democrats don’t have a majority in the House and can’t set the date for special elections because one member, Democrat Rep. Tony DeLuca, died in the month before he was reelected and two others, Austin Davis and Summer Lee, resigned their House seats after winning the office of Lieutenant Governor and member of Congress. That leave the House at 101 Republicans and 99 Democrats.