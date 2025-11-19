PA Elder Exploitation Section Launched

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the launch of the Office of Attorney General’s Elder Exploitation Section – an expansion of protections and services for seniors, with a focus on deterring financial theft and holding offenders criminally responsible. The section will primarily focus on cases involving financial exploitation, deception, and theft from older residents – typically perpetrated by relatives, caregivers, and/or appointed conservators and powers of attorney. The section was created by reassigning existing staff who have backgrounds and experience in elder law. The section is up and running with a caseload of about 30. The Attorney General’s Office will continue efforts to help seniors through other sections, including the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Health Care Section, Office of Public Engagement, and Medicaid Fraud Control Section, among others.