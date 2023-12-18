PA Education Department Offers Uplift Over The Phone

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education unveiled “You’ve Got a Friend in Pennsylvania” – an automated phone number that persons of all ages can call to hear pep talks, jokes, and words of encouragement from PA students. It was developed to spread cheer, promote resiliency, and encourage self-care. Users of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life are encouraged to call the line anytime they need a pep talk. PA Education Secretary Dr. Khalid Mumin says the holidays can be a time when many struggle with their mental health, and we can all use a little pick-me-up. Callers can access the fully-automated line at 717-772-4737 and select from menu options to hear advice, encouragement, and jokes from early elementary through high school students. Persons needing immediate mental health support can contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.