PA Drivers Reminded To Drive Safely

HARRISBURG – Many will be traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday period. PennDOT, PA Turnpike Commission, and the PA State Police are reminding drivers to wear their seat belts, drive sober, and eliminate distractions behind the wheel when traveling and call attention to holiday enforcement campaigns. The statewide “Click It or Ticket” Thanksgiving Enforcement Mobilization began on November 10 and runs through November 30. The Holiday Season Impaired Driving Campaign began November 19 and runs through January 1. State and local authorities will be on the alert for aggressive drivers, speeders, and impaired motorists. AAA expects 81.8 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday period from Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1. This year’s domestic travel forecast includes an additional 1.6 million travelers compared to last Thanksgiving, setting a new overall record. Thanksgiving is the single busiest holiday for travel compared to others like Memorial Day and July 4.