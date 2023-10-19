PA Dog Law Updates Advance To Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – Dog laws in PA would be updated under a bill approved by the PA House and sent to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 746 will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and increase fees for the first time in over 25 years. Under the updates, PA residents will pay $8 for an annual license or $80 for a lifetime license for male and female dogs. Those 65 or older and persons with disabilities will pay $6 for an annual license or $50 for a lifetime license for male and female dogs. In addition, since kennel inspections are a significant portion of the work done by the Dog Enforcement Bureau and kennel license fees have not been increased in 57 years, the proposal includes a 25% percent increase for each classification. The measure will also update the current licensing requirement for a dog at three months of age or older, to the point of transfer to a new owner, or whichever occurs first.