PA Distributes Xylazine Wound Care Kits

HARRISBURG – PA Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen visited Harrisburg’s UPMC Center for Addiction Recovery to announce distribution of 50,000 xylazine wound care kits to provide care for people with xylazine-associated wounds. Bogen said xylazine’s emergence in PA’s illicit drug supply is a major public health concern, because wounds caused by xylazine are more complicated and severe than those traditionally seen in people who use other drugs. Xylazine-related wounds can go as deep as the bone and lead to the need for skin grafts and even the amputation of hands, feet, or limbs. Based on data collected by the Department of Health, PA has seen a 50% increase in the number of xylazine-related overdose deaths between 2022 and 2023. As a result, there is a need for quick action, new medical protocols, and access to appropriate self-care wound supplies. The kits, which were assembled by Department of Health staff, have been distributed to more than 200 medical and harm reduction organizations across the Commonwealth, making them available to Pennsylvanians who need them.