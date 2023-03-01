PA Democrats Push Abortion Without Restriction

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s so-called “Women’s Health” Caucus, which operates under the guise of women’s healthcare but primarily focuses on promoting abortion, held a press conference today that announced their push for adding abortion to our state constitution, impacting every current limit on abortion in our Commonwealth. Alexis Sneller of the Pennsylvania Family Institute said, “Abortion has sadly become one of the top issues for the Democratic party, an issue which only serves the interests and the pockets of the abortion industry, not women in Pennsylvania.” The so-called “Reproductive Rights Amendment” is a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion in the Pennsylvania Constitution, which would jeopardize every current limit on abortion, including taxpayer-funding of abortion, the 24-week (six-month) gestational limit, and the 24-hour waiting period. According to Sneller, the “Women’s Health” Caucus revealed a mission statement stating they are bipartisan, yet the 52 members currently listed on their website are all Democrat. This is the same caucus that held multiple legislative hearings last session attacking pregnancy help centers and spreading misinformation about their vital services.