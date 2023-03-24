PA Democrats Examine COLA’s For PSERS/SERS Retirees

HARRISBURG – PA House and Senate Democrats held a hearing on legislation that would provide a cost of living adjustment for retirees in the State Employees Retirement System or SERS and the PA Public School Employees Retirement System or PSERS. It’s been more than 20 years that retirees in the systems have received a cost of living adjustment. The hearing, held at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, featured two panels of testimony that focused on the increasing cost of living and the struggle of retirees living on state pensions in PA. Legislation is being proposed to give cost of living adjustments to retirees in PSERS and SERS.