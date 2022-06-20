PA Democrats Aim For United Front

HARRISBURG (AP) – The fate of the Democratic Party is intertwined in a pair of PA elections that’ll be closely watched this year. John Fetterman could help the party keep control of the U.S. Senate while Josh Shapiro would keep the governor’s office in Democrat hands. With the stakes so high, Fetterman and Shapiro are participating in a coordinated campaign funded and run by party organizations. But they’re already facing big challenges. Fetterman suffered a stroke last month and hasn’t returned to the campaign trail. And both candidates will be running in a difficult environment for Democrats, weighed down by inflation and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity.