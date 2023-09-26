PA Democrat To Run For State Treasurer

HARRISBURG – A PA House lawmaker from Erie County has announced he’s running for state Treasurer. Democrat Rep. Ryan Bizzarro says he’s running to protect taxpayer dollars, create programs that attract industry to PA, and protect Pennsylvanians from the current state Treasurer, Republican Stacy Garrity, whom he calls an election denier who doesn’t think women are capable of making their own decisions. He highlighted national issues, like abortion and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, as key issues in the race. Bizzarro is also the House Democratic Policy Chairman and has been in the state House since 2013. A campaign adviser to Garrity dismissed Bizzarro’s remarks as nationalizing the election. Garrity, who is currently the 78th state Treasurer, was a businesswoman and a retired U.S. Army Reserve Colonel. She was sworn into office on January 2021 and plans to run for a second term. She said her major goal was to use the Treasury Department’s leverage to push lawmakers and the governor to limit state government spending to money that has been formally appropriated by the Legislature.