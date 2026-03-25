PA Deer Hunting Statistics Released

HARRISBURG – PA hunters harvested about 6% more deer in the 2025-26 hunting seasons than they did the year before, according to PA Game Commission estimates. The statewide 2025-26 deer harvest was estimated at 505,600 deer, over 185,000 of them antlered and over 320,000 antlerless. By comparison, the statewide 2024-25 harvest was estimated at 476,880 deer. It’s notable that 2025-26’s antlered deer harvest was up about 9% over the most-recent three-year average, and the antlerless harvest was about 17% higher. The Game Commission’s harvest estimates are calculated using antlered and antlerless harvest reports submitted by hunters in combination with data from deer checked at processors across the state.