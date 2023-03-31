PA Deer Harvest Stats Released

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission has reported results from the 2022-23 deer seasons, which ended in January. Hunters harvested an estimated 422,960 white-tailed deer. The statewide buck harvest was estimated at over 164,000 and the antlerless harvest at over 258,000. All told, that’s a 12% increase over 2021-22’s estimated take, which was 376,810. Longer-term, though, it’s very much in line with recent trends, with the buck harvest in particular only 2% higher than the most-recent three-year average.