PA DCNR Phases In Sunday Hunting In State Parks/Forests

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources announced a phased approach to expanding Sunday hunting in state parks and forests, ensuring that the rollout balances PA’s hunting traditions with the recreational needs and safety of millions of visitors to public lands. For the 2025-26 season, Sunday hunting in state parks will be limited to three dates: November 18, 23, and 30, while state forests will continue to permit hunting on all Sundays approved by the PA Game Commission. Those dates are September 14, 21, and 28; October 5, 12, 19, and 26; November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; and December 7. Beginning in the 2026-27 hunting license year, DCNR plans to expand Sunday hunting opportunities to most state parks that currently allow hunting, with decisions made on a park-by-park basis.