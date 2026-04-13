PA DCNR Announces State Geo-Trails

YORK – With this July marking our country’s 250th anniversary, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams-Dunn announced the DCNR America250PA GeoTrail at Codorus State Park in York County. Created to honor America’s 250th anniversary, the GeoTrail leads visitors to 25 state parks where themed geocaches reveal stories from Pennsylvania’s past through a technology-driven scavenger hunt. According to Secretary Dunn, “America’s story lives on Pennsylvania’s land, and DCNR has long conserved the parks, forests, and historic landscapes where that story was written.” The DCNR America250PA GeoTrail is now open and will run through March 2028.